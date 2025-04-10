‘Saturday Night Live UK’ From Lorne Michaels Set for 2026 at Sky

It took 50 years, but “Saturday Night Live” is ready to invade the United Kingdom with “SNL UK” premiering in 2026 on Sky Max and NOW.

Sky, which is owned by NBC parent company Comcast, announced the British iteration of the late night sketch comedy show on Thursday. Original “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels is set to executive produce this new version while, of course, maintaining his same role stateside.

“For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels,” Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Sky Studios CEO and CCO of Sky, said in a statement. “The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to U.K. audiences next year – all live from London on Saturday night!”

“SNL UK” will feature a core cast of comedians from the U.K. and Ireland and will be produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television Alternative Studio’s U.K. production team. The cast, musical guests and hosts will be revealed at a later date.

Until then, Season 50 of “SNL” America airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.