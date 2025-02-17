15 Beloved ‘SNL’ Characters That Returned for ‘SNL50’

From Debbie Downer to Chad, it was a bonafide reunion

Rachel Dratch, Bobby Moynihan and Kristen Wiig during "SNL50" (NBC)
Rachel Dratch, Bobby Moynihan and Kristen Wiig during "SNL50" (NBC)

“SNL50” celebrated half a century of NBC’s hit comedy sketch show on Sunday night, and in that time, there have been a lot of beloved characters. So, the “SNL” crew made to bring back some favorites for the commemorative night.

Sadly, that did not include Bill Hader’s Stefon, who used to appear on Weekend Update regularly with Seth Meyers, before the character eventually “married” the host. And his absence was definitely felt, as Hader was trending on social media throughout the night, with fans mourning his absence.

But it did include characters like Kristen Wiig’s Dooneese, Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle and more. So, in case you missed the show, we’ve rounded them all up for you.

Here are the beloved “Saturday Night Live” characters that returned for “SNL50.”

Kristen Wiig as Doonese during "SNL50" (NBC)
Kristen Wiig as Doonese during “SNL50” (NBC)

Dooneese (Kristen Wiig)

A new “Lawrence Welk Show” sketch came early in the night, complete with the lovely set of sisters who sing on the show. This time, they were made up of Ana Gasteyer, Scarlett Johansson and Kim Kardashian. And of course, Dooneese was there too. You can watch the sketch here.

Molly Shannon as Sally O'Malley in "SNL50" (NBC)
Molly Shannon as Sally O’Malley in “SNL50” (NBC)

Sally O’Malley (Molly Shannon)

As Emma Stone took the stage to introduce a montage of the best physical comedy seen on “SNL,” she was joined by Molly Shannon’s Sally O’Malley, who first kicked, stretched and kicked on the show in 1999. You can watch the moment here.

snl50-pedro-pascal-marcello-hernandez-bad-bunny-molly-shannon-nbc
Pedro Pascal, Marcello Hernandez, Bad Bunny, and Molly Shannon during “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration.” (Theo Wargo/NBC)

Domingo (Marcello Hernandez)

Arguably no character has become as beloved as fast as Marcello Hernandez’s Domingo did on “SNL.” So, for the 50th-anniversary celebration, the show went for a three-peat for the character, complete with Sabrina Carpenter, Pedro Pascal, Bad Bunny and even more song parodies.

Pete Davidson returns as Chad in "SNL50" (NBC)
Pete Davidson returns as Chad in “SNL50” (NBC)

Chad (Pete Davidson)

Chad is a man of few words, even today, but fans were still delighted to see him during “SNL50,” and in a sketch alongside original cast member Laraine Newman, at that. You can watch the moment here.

Cecily Strong during Weekend Update on "SNL50" (NBC)
Cecily Strong during Weekend Update on “SNL50” (NBC)

Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party (Cecily Strong)

Cecily Strong had a plethora of characters she could’ve brought back for “SNL50,” but in the end, the clear choice was Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party. She’s as uninformed and judgmental as ever, and it was delightful. Watch the sketch here.

Bobby Moynihan as Drunk Uncle in "SNL50" (NBC)
Bobby Moynihan as Drunk Uncle in “SNL50” (NBC)

Drunk Uncle (Bobby Moynihan)

Oh, and it turns out that Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party is also pregnant now — with the baby of Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle! As he slurs to Colin Jost in the same sketch, they’re just a “typical Hollywood couple.”

Vanessa Bayer and Fred Armisen in "SNL50" (NBC)
Vanessa Bayer and Fred Armisen in “SNL50” (NBC)

Lorne Michaels’s “best friends from childhood” (Vanessa Bayer and Fred Armisen)

Vanessa Bayer and Fred Armisen also popped up during Weekend Update, as Lorne Michaels’s “best friends from childhood.” Though the character names and roles in life have changed over the years, they’ve always been a petty duo who are ready to quietly talk behind someone’s back. You can watch their moment here.

Kate McKinnon as Miss Rafferty in "SNL50" (NBC)
Kate McKinnon as Miss Rafferty in “SNL50” (NBC)

Miss Rafferty (Kate McKinnon)

If there’s one “SNL” character that’s going to get everyone in the room to break, it’s Kate McKinnon’s Miss Rafferty. So naturally, she had to return for “SNL50.” And this time, she brought her mother with her!

Rachel Dratch as Debbie Downer in "SNL50" (NBC)
Rachel Dratch as Debbie Downer in “SNL50” (NBC)

Debbie Downer (Rachel Dratch)

You might think Debbie Downer has perked up over the years, but you’d be wrong. She’s just as depressing and hilarious as ever, and you can watch her “SNL50” sketch here.

NBC

Betty and Jodi and Linda (Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Mike Myers)

Fans were happy just to get Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph back for a new “Bronx Beat” sketch — the origins of the legendary “sweater weather” line — but the excitement was doubled when it turned into a crossover with Mike Myers’s Linda Richman. You can watch the sketch here.

Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson and Eddie Murphy in "SNL50" (NBC)
Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson and Eddie Murphy in “SNL50” (NBC)

Scared Straight (Jason Sudeikis and Kenan Thompson)

For years, Jason Sudeikis played a cop that brought in convicts to scare teenage criminals straight. Among those convicts was always Kenan Thompson, usually joined by the celebrity host of the week. In the case of “SNL50,” it was Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell. You can watch the full sketch here.

snl50-will-ferrell-kristen-wiig-nbc
Read Next
Where To Watch ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’ if You Missed the Live Show

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments