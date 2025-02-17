15 Beloved ‘SNL’ Characters That Returned for ‘SNL50’

“SNL50” celebrated half a century of NBC’s hit comedy sketch show on Sunday night, and in that time, there have been a lot of beloved characters. So, the “SNL” crew made to bring back some favorites for the commemorative night.
Sadly, that did not include Bill Hader’s Stefon, who used to appear on Weekend Update regularly with Seth Meyers, before the character eventually “married” the host. And his absence was definitely felt, as Hader was trending on social media throughout the night, with fans mourning his absence.
But it did include characters like Kristen Wiig’s Dooneese, Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle and more. So, in case you missed the show, we’ve rounded them all up for you.
Here are the beloved “Saturday Night Live” characters that returned for “SNL50.”
Dooneese (Kristen Wiig)
A new “Lawrence Welk Show” sketch came early in the night, complete with the lovely set of sisters who sing on the show. This time, they were made up of Ana Gasteyer, Scarlett Johansson and Kim Kardashian. And of course, Dooneese was there too. You can watch the sketch here.
Sally O’Malley (Molly Shannon)
As Emma Stone took the stage to introduce a montage of the best physical comedy seen on “SNL,” she was joined by Molly Shannon’s Sally O’Malley, who first kicked, stretched and kicked on the show in 1999. You can watch the moment here.
Domingo (Marcello Hernandez)
Arguably no character has become as beloved as fast as Marcello Hernandez’s Domingo did on “SNL.” So, for the 50th-anniversary celebration, the show went for a three-peat for the character, complete with Sabrina Carpenter, Pedro Pascal, Bad Bunny and even more song parodies.
Chad (Pete Davidson)
Chad is a man of few words, even today, but fans were still delighted to see him during “SNL50,” and in a sketch alongside original cast member Laraine Newman, at that. You can watch the moment here.
Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party (Cecily Strong)
Cecily Strong had a plethora of characters she could’ve brought back for “SNL50,” but in the end, the clear choice was Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party. She’s as uninformed and judgmental as ever, and it was delightful. Watch the sketch here.
Drunk Uncle (Bobby Moynihan)
Oh, and it turns out that Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party is also pregnant now — with the baby of Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle! As he slurs to Colin Jost in the same sketch, they’re just a “typical Hollywood couple.”
Lorne Michaels’s “best friends from childhood” (Vanessa Bayer and Fred Armisen)
Vanessa Bayer and Fred Armisen also popped up during Weekend Update, as Lorne Michaels’s “best friends from childhood.” Though the character names and roles in life have changed over the years, they’ve always been a petty duo who are ready to quietly talk behind someone’s back. You can watch their moment here.
Miss Rafferty (Kate McKinnon)
If there’s one “SNL” character that’s going to get everyone in the room to break, it’s Kate McKinnon’s Miss Rafferty. So naturally, she had to return for “SNL50.” And this time, she brought her mother with her!
Debbie Downer (Rachel Dratch)
You might think Debbie Downer has perked up over the years, but you’d be wrong. She’s just as depressing and hilarious as ever, and you can watch her “SNL50” sketch here.
Betty and Jodi and Linda (Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Mike Myers)
Fans were happy just to get Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph back for a new “Bronx Beat” sketch — the origins of the legendary “sweater weather” line — but the excitement was doubled when it turned into a crossover with Mike Myers’s Linda Richman. You can watch the sketch here.
Scared Straight (Jason Sudeikis and Kenan Thompson)
For years, Jason Sudeikis played a cop that brought in convicts to scare teenage criminals straight. Among those convicts was always Kenan Thompson, usually joined by the celebrity host of the week. In the case of “SNL50,” it was Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell. You can watch the full sketch here.