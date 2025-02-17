15 Beloved ‘SNL’ Characters That Returned for ‘SNL50’

“SNL50” celebrated half a century of NBC’s hit comedy sketch show on Sunday night, and in that time, there have been a lot of beloved characters. So, the “SNL” crew made to bring back some favorites for the commemorative night.

Sadly, that did not include Bill Hader’s Stefon, who used to appear on Weekend Update regularly with Seth Meyers, before the character eventually “married” the host. And his absence was definitely felt, as Hader was trending on social media throughout the night, with fans mourning his absence.

But it did include characters like Kristen Wiig’s Dooneese, Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle and more. So, in case you missed the show, we’ve rounded them all up for you.

Here are the beloved “Saturday Night Live” characters that returned for “SNL50.”