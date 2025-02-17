‘SNL50’: Meryl Streep Plays Kate McKinnon’s Mom in Alien Abduction Sketch, Pedro Pascal Cracks Up | Video

“SNL50” delivered another Kate McKinnon-led alien abduction sketch, with some especially big names making a surprise appearance, including Meryl Streep, who showed up as McKinnon’s similarly filthy-mouthed mother.

“We are eager to talk to you as you have all experienced a verified alien abduction,” a government official played by Aidy Bryant asked a disheveled McKinnon, Pedro Pascal and Woody Harrelson as they were joined by a fellow Pentagon employee, played by Jon Hamm. “Let’s start with how you were all brought aboard the spacecraft,” Hamm said.

“This beam of light appeared from the bottom of the ship, lifting me up like a soft hand,” Pascal said, with Harrelson adding, “we met these two beautiful, glowing aliens who took our hands and said, ‘welcome’ — I’ve never felt so safe.”

McKinnon, who reprised her role as Ms. Rafferty, had a bit of a different experience, recalling “I was less cradled by light and more grabbed by a giant rusty claw, which yanked me right out of my slacks.”

“So I’m pantsless, right?” she continued, drawing a near laugh from Pascal. “I’m folded in half like a wallet, nips to knees … and I’m tossed into the bottom of the ship. I see my old pals, the gray aliens with the big, dumb eyes.”

With this being McKinnon’s fifth time being brought in for an alien abduction, she wasn’t given the same lovely treatment as the other two subjects, with Pascal recalling, “smart aliens bathed us in this glowing liquid that erased on pain — my bad knee didn’t even hurt that I busted a few years back, playing paintball.”

“That really tweaks my cheeks, because down in steerage, the mood was tense,” McKinnon said, explaining that the rough atmosphere had to do with “the state of [her] down-there hair,” saying “nature has reclaimed the Earth.”

Bryant then called in McKinnon’s mom, played by Meryl Streep, who appeared in a similar get-up as her on-screen daughter. In the sketch, Streep riffed on some of her past filmography, squeezing in NSFW references to “Into the Woods” and “The Devil Wears Prada” — “more like ‘The Devil Wears Nada’” — into the alien abduction story.

“Much like her, I got a ‘into the woods’ sort of a situation,” Streep said.

While Pascal and Harrelson said that same gentle light put them back into bed, the way out for McKinnon was just as brutal as expected, with her saying “in the past, I’ve just been pushed out of a hatch, but this time, that’s what happened too.”