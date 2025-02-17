‘SNL50’ Brings Back Domingo With a Twist: Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny as His Brothers | Video

“SNL50” brought the return of more than a few fan-favorite sketches on Sunday night, including a three-peat for Marcello Hernandez’s Domingo. But this time, he brought his brothers with him.

After opening the show with a performance alongside Paul Simon, Sabrina Carpenter hit the stage once more and kicked off the sketch as Sophie, the childhood best friend of a bride at her vow renewal. That bride was, of course, Chloe Fineman’s Kelsey, back with her husband, Andrew Dismukes’ Matt.

Sophie invited up “The Kels Squad” for a performance, and if you immediately guessed it would lead to Domingo showing up, you were right. But first, the ladies did a parody of “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked.”

“Something has changed within her, she’s ready to commit,” they sang. “She sees something in Matthew that, honestly, we do not get!”

As the song continued, Carpenter gave her very best Elphaba war cry before the song transitioned into a parody of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.”

“We all know she’s talking about Domingo, even though she can’t be with Domingo!” they sang. “She’s in the middle of New York and she screams to the sky!”

“That what she’s looking for is this hung Latin guy!” Domingo screams as he makes his grand entrance.

Naturally, Kelsey’s parents immediately recognized Domingo, and they love him. But, as Matt mourned the third appearance of Domingo, Matt’s own groomsmen — “The DoorMatts” — had a performance to offer of their own.

For this performance, they channeled the original Domingo sketch, doing a parody of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” And yes, of course Carpenter herself joined in.

“Wait, what even is this song?” she asked.

But, as the group performed, they revealed that Matt had his own past, with a man named Renaldo (played by Pedro Pascal). As it turns out, Renaldo is Domingo’s brother!

“Matt is my guy, said he’s not bi, but we did hook up though!” Pascal’s Renaldo sang.

And apparently, there’s a third brother, too — played by Bad Bunny. It was exactly as chaotic as you’d expect, and it ended with the entire cast going back to the original lyrics of Domingo’s first appearance.

You can watch the full sketch in the video above.