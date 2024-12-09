‘SNL’ Star Marcello Hernandez Gets Funko-fied With Domingo Pop! Figure

Kelsey, he’s here! Marcello Hernandez’s viral Domingo character from “Saturday Night Live” is now immortal, earning the Pop! figure treatment from Funko.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration for the NBC series, the memorabilia company created a new figure of the character, which stands at approximately 4.6 inches tall. Complete with his tussled hair and hooded eyes, the figurine also features a speech bubble above his head that reads “Direct from Domingo.”

You can see the Pop! figure below.

Funko

Funko

Hernandez first debuted the character during the Oct. 12 episode hosted by “Wicked” star Ariana Grande this season. In the sketch, Grande played a bridesmaid who, along with the rest of the bridal party, performed a rewritten version of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” that revealed the bride actually met, fell in love and cheated on her new husband with a man named Domingo.

As the song goes on, Domingo himself shows up, and his entrance — in which he excitedly sings “Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo” — went viral online almost immediately.

He even showed up at a Sabrina Carpenter show in real life, getting arrested by the singer.

He became such a hit that, just a few weeks later on their Nov. 16 episode hosted by Charlie XCX, the character was revived for a similar sketch, this time set to Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go.”

You’ll be able to buy the new “Direct From Domingo” Pop! figure on Funko.com, for $11.99.