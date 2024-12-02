‘SNL’ Sets Chris Rock, Martin Short to Host December Episodes

Chris Rock and Martin Short are set to host the remaining December “SNL” episodes.

Rock will host the NBC late night show for the fourth time on Dec. 14, returning to the show after most recently hosting the Season 46 premiere in October 2020. The next week, on Dec. 21, Short will host “SNL,” returning for his third individual and fifth overall hosting gig.

On Dec. 14, Gracie Abrams will make her “SNL” debut as a musical guest, while Hozier takes the “SNL” stage for the second time as musical guest on Dec. 21 alongside Short.

Rock and Short join previously announced Dec. 7 host Paul Mescal, who makes his hosting debut after starring in “Gladiator II.” Shaboozey will make his “SNL” debut on Dec. 7 alongside Mescal.

“SNL” kicked off its 50th season with hosts including Jean Smart, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton and John Mulaney. Bill Burr hosted the show on Nov. 9 while Charli XCX did double duty as host and musical guest on Nov. 16. Musical guests this season have included Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan.

“SNL” will cap off its celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary with a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16. Lorne Michaels created and executive produces “SNL,” which is produced in association with Broadway Video.

New episodes of “SNL” air 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, and streams live on Peacock. All seasons of “SNL” are now streaming on Peacock.