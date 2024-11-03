Kamala Harris Set for Final ‘SNL’ Before Election Day in Surprise Appearance

The real, actual, non-Maya Rudolph Kamala Harris is set to appear on “Saturday Night Live” in a surprise appearance for the last episode before Election Day, according to media reports from outlets including the Associated Press and the New York Times.

The Washington Post also reported that Harris’ plane was “diverted to New York City for an unannounced stop,” after previously being set for Detroit. “Reporters were told of the diversion mid-flight,” the Post’s Matt Viser shared on social media, citing pool reporter Geoff Earle, adding, “aides have not responded to questions about the surprise stop.”

Live from New York….



Kamala Harris’ plane, bound for Detroit, has been diverted to New York City for an unannounced stop. Reporters were told of the diversion mid-flight, according to pooler @GeoffEarle, and aides have not responded to questions about the surprise stop — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 2, 2024

Maya Rudolph is expected to continue her run as a special guest, so you may end up getting double Kamala Harrises when you watch this week’s “SNL.”

“SNL” boss Lorne Michaels looked to throw observers off the scent of a possible pre-election appearance by Harris or Donald Trump last month, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “You can’t bring the actual people who are running on because of election laws and the equal time provisions.”

This seemed like a dubious claim at the time, given notable moments in the show’s history of having candidates such as Barack Obama and Donald Trump on the show previously.

Former “SNL” writer and megastar comedian John Mulaney is set to host the episode, with pop singer-songwriter Chappell Roan as the musical guest.

This news was first reported by the Associated Press.