Charli XCX and Bill Burr to Host ‘SNL’ in November

“Saturday Night Live” will keep on rolling after this weekend’s John Mulaney show with two more back-to-back new episodes. Bill Burr will host on Nov. 9 with musical guest Mk.gee and Charli XCX will pull double duty as host and musical guest on Nov. 16.

This marks Burr’s second time hosting the show, while Charli XCX makes her hosting debut after two previous appearances as a musical guest. Burr is currently on tour with his “Bill Burr Live” show, while Charli XCX is fresh off “Brat Summer” and her successful arena tour with Troye Sivan.

The Burr show will be the first post-election “SNL,” although many are expecting the election won’t be called for days so it’s possible the Nov. 9 episode will roll without a winner announced. Maya Rudolph has been playing Kamala Harris on the show for Season 50 and is signed to continue to do so through the duration of the season alongside Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz and Dana Carvey as Joe Biden.

“SNL” is in the midst of an impressive run for its anniversary season, with the premiere episode scoring the highest viewership since 2020 and a social media strategy that’s netting the biggest reach ever — including with Gen Z.

Mulaney returns to host “SNL” this Saturday with musical guest Chappell Roan.

“SNL” will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16.