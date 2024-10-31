‘SNL’ Enters Its TikTok Era: Social Reach Explodes as the Show Meets Gen Z Where They Are

As “Saturday Night Live” celebrates Season 50 with cameos and callbacks to its storied history — including regular roles for past cast members Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg and Dana Carvey — the show is reaching new relevance for the next generation of viewers by executing a carefully curated social media approach.

A show that has long prided itself on pushing the boundaries of pop culture commentary has adapted, once again, and is meeting Gen Z where they are: on TikTok.

Season 50 has seen the greatest social reach in the show’s history with more than 1 billion views across social platforms so far this season, up 178% from last season.