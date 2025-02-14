11 ‘SNL’ Songs You Can’t Get Out of Your Head

“Saturday Night Live” has given us plenty of comedy legends over the years, but it’s important to remember one thing — it’s also given us a lot of musical bangers, and not just from the incredible five-decade roster of musical guests.

In fact, “SNL” has not only taken advantage of the talents of its musically inclined hosts, but it’s also revealed several actors who are talented singers. Fortunately, they’ve also been very committed to the bit.

So, with “SNL” celebrating its 50th Anniversary, we thought it was only fair to round-up a playlist for you to pregame the show with.

Here are 11 of the funniest and catchiest “SNL” songs (in no particular order).

(Do It On My) Twin Bed (2013)

“SNL” has had a slew of excellent musical numbers centered around coming home for the holidays, but few are as catchy as “(Do It On My) Twin Bed.” Not only does it feature Jimmy Fallon, but it also contains a breakdown in which fans are treated to real childhood photos of the stars singing.

Welcome to Hell (2017)

Saoirse Ronan was the host on tap for “Welcome to Hell,” which came after weeks of horrifying revelations about men in Hollywood and politics. It’s a good reminder that, at least for women, “this been the damn world.” Plus, it’s catchy to boot.

D*** In a Box (2009)

There’s no world where we don’t include “D*** In a Box” on this list. It’s simply a classic, and a song that is still honored each year at Halloween (and, if we’re guessing, Christmas too). Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg are at the top of their game here.

Big Boys (2022)

In the age of TikTok, few “SNL” songs have gone quite as viral as SZA’s “Big Boys” did. It both paid love to bigger men and was an earworm. Once again a seasonal classic, it also came during the episode where Keke Palmer and SZA met, which eventually led to us getting the film “One of Them Days.”

Natalie’s Rap 2 (2018)

It’s rare that a sequel is better than the original — see: Domingo’s second appearance on “SNL,” but more on that in a moment — but “Natalie’s Rap 2” is just too good to ignore, if only because it has the actress passionately defending the “Star Wars” prequels. And of course, a surprise return of Andy Samberg at the time sent it over the top.

I Just Had Sex (2011)

Lonely Island remains the reigning champs of musical sketches even to this day, and “I Just Had Sex” was one of their best. Featuring Blake Lively, Jessica Alba and then Akon on vocals, it’s one that many still know the words too. And, on top of all of that, it’s got a key change that just can’t be matched.

I’m Just Pete (2024)

“Barbie” was the biggest movie of 2024, so it only makes sense that “SNL” would pay homage to it. But almost no one could’ve predicted that that homage would come in the form of Pete Davidson becoming his own version of Ken and singing his own rendition of Ryan Gosling’s song from the film. “I’m Just Pete” is almost a perfect shot-for-shot re-creation.

This Is Not a Feminist Song (2016)

Ariana Grande has had more than one excellent musical moment on “SNL,” and “This Is Not a Feminist Song” is high on that list. It hits every cliché you can think of, intentionally so, and somehow, it’s still pretty inspiring.

Bridesmaid’s Speech (2024)

Like we said, Ariana Grande has had multiple music standouts on “SNL” and the most recent came in the “Bridesmaid’s Speech” sketch of 2024. In it, she plays a bridesmaid who, along with her fellow bridesmaids, reveals that the bride had an affair with a mysterious man named Domingo.

That man would go on to get his own Funko Pop! figurine, show up at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert, and go viral on social media as well. Odds are pretty high that you had this in your head for weeks after it aired.

Road Trip (2023)

It’s hard to hold up Please Don’t Destroy against Lonely Island, as their comedy is so different. But the new trio did have a winner in “Road Trip” with Jenna Ortega. It’s a pure, straightforward, almost annoyingly catchy song, interrupted by chaos and comedy. It’s worth revisiting.

My Girl (2016)

When “What Does the Fox Say?” came out, odds are you either loved it or absolutely hated it. So naturally, “SNL” parodied it. With Jay Pharaoh and Kerry Washington at the helm, you might’ve forgotten about this song, so sorry in advance — except, not really — for putting it in your head again.