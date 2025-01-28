Where to Watch ‘Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music’

NBC continues to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live” with the new documentary, “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music.” Following the recent four-episode docuseries “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night,” amid the 50th season, which airs Sundays, and ahead of the star-studded, three-hour primetime event “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” the feature-length music doc promises a deep dive into the musical performances that have become as much of a cultural hallmark as the comedy show’s sketches.

The doc is directed by Grammy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Emmy Award winner Oz Rodriguez, and features a roster of more than 50 interviews with musicians and “SNL” staffers, including Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Dave Grohl, Debbie Harry & Chris Stein, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Conan O’Brien, Bill Hader, Eddie Murphy, Maya Rudolph, Bowen Yang and many, many more.

Here is when and where you can watch “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music.”

When Does “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” Air?

The doc premieres Monday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Is “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” Streaming?

Yes, you can watch it on streaming the day after it airs. You’ll find “Ladies & Gentlemen” streaming on Peacock.

“Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” (NBC)

Who’s in the Documentary?

It’s a long list of names, but you can expect plenty of interviews, including:

· Musicians: Bad Bunny, DJ Breakout, Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Dave Grohl, Debbie Harry & Chris Stein, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Darryl DMC McDaniels, Tom Morello, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, MC Sha-Rock, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, Lee Ving and Jack White

· “SNL” cast and creative team: Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Conan O’Brien, Eli Brueggemann, Jane Curtin, Jimmy Fallon, Al Franken, Josiah Gluck, Bill Hader, Steve Higgins, Marci Klein, Melanie Malone, Tom Malone, Mary Ellen Matthews, Eddie Murphy, Ego Nwodim, Liz Patrick, Leon Pendarvis, Lenny Pickett, Joe Piscopo, Andy Samberg, Brian Siedlecki, Akiva Schaffer, Paul Shaffer, Sarah Sherman, Howard Shore, Robert Smigel, Jorma Taccone, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Hal Willner and Bowen Yang

When Is “SNL50: The Anniversary Special?”

The celebration continues on Sunday, Feb. 16 with a three-hour live primetime special.

You can stream “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” now, also on Peacock.

Watch the First 7 Minutes:

The documentary begins with a standout 7-minute montage, that is a piece of editing and research in its own right. You can watch it below, as long as you are ready for your toes to start tapping along.