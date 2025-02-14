The Best ‘SNL’ Documentaries and Where to Watch Them

It’s impossible to overstate the importance of “Saturday Night Live” on American entertainment. Not only has the show introduced the world to some of the greatest comedic performers of their time, but it’s also been responsible for some of the most iconic sketches and musical performances of the last 50 years. And these documentaries capture the magic of these electric moments.

Given how long “SNL” has been around, it’s surprising how few documentaries about the series there are. What’s even more surprising is how many of those documentaries have been lost in the era of streaming. For example, Kenneth Bowser’s “Saturday Night Live” saga, which included deep dives into the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, isn’t available to stream anywhere, nor is James Franco’s “Saturday Night” (Well, those films aren’t available to stream anywhere legally). Even ancillary “SNL” documentaries have been lost to time such as the Andy Kaufman-focused “I’m From Hollywood” or “Who Is Chris Rock?” both of which premiered in 1989.

There is some good news for comedy fans. Alex Braverman’s documentary about Kaufman “Thank You Very Much” is expected to premiere in theaters and on demand on March 28. Likewise, Netflix will release “Eddie” — a documentary about Eddie Murphy, the biggest star “SNL” ever produced — sometime in 2025. But for now, consider this the full list of “Saturday Night Live” documentaries you can watch from your living room.

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night”

It’s fitting that Peacock is the home of the ultimate “SNL” documentary. Executive produced by Morgan Neville, this four-episode docuseries isn’t so much a comprehensive look at the long-running comedy staple as it is a glimpse into its storied history and stressful inner workings. Each episode focuses on a different aspect of the series from its fabled five-minute auditions to its ambitious but doomed Season 11, the installment that nearly marked the end of “SNL.”

Watch “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” on Peacock

“Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music”

Comedy and music have always been intertwined when it comes to “SNL.” From Fear’s violent performance which forced NBC to cut away from the band to Sinead O’Connor tearing up a picture of the Pope on live television, the series has been responsible for some of the most iconic musical moments of the past 50 years. And Questlove goes through all the greatest hits in this two-hour long documentary. Featuring interviews from over 50 musical artists who have appeared on the 8H stage, “50 Years of SNL Music” is an inspired and endlessly catchy celebration of music on this show.

Watch “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music” on Peacock

Chevy Chase and John Belushi (Getty)

“Belushi”

No performer better encapsulates the early years of “SNL” than the late John Belushi. An electrifying performer who regularly stole the spotlight, Belushi died in 1982 of a cocaine and heroin overdose. His death unintentionally came to mark the end of an era for “SNL” and comedy in the ’80s as many around him were profoundly impacted by his loss and reexamined their own substance abuse. Directed by R.J. Cutler (“The War Room,” “The September Issue”), “Belushi” is a compassionate look at this once-in-a-generation performer that doesn’t sugarcoat his personal faults. The documentary was created with the blessing of Belushi’s widow Judy and includes footage from the late star’s personal archives.

Where to Watch “Belushi”

Chris Farley (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)

“I Am Chris Farley”

Though it wasn’t as well received as “Belushi,” Brent Hodge and Derik Murray’s “I Am Chris Farley” is another sympathetic take on a late legend. During his six seasons on “SNL,” Farley was a standout who was responsible for bringing iconic characters like motivational speaker Matt Foley to life. He then went on to delight audiences in movies like “Airheads” and “Tommy Boy.” But much like Belushi before him, Farley was haunted by his addictions. The comedian was found dead at the age of 33 from the same drug combination that took Belushi’s life. This documentary walks viewers through Farley’s first production at a Wisconsin summer camp to his appearances on the silver screen.

Where to Watch “I Am Chris Farley”

“Will & Harper”

Netflix

“Will & Harper” isn’t so much a documentary about “SNL” as it is a touching exploration into a remarkable friendship. Will Ferrell and Harper Steele first met when they both worked on the NBC staple. Early in Ferrell’s career, Steele was one of the first writers who supported him and assured other cast members and writers he was a good hire. A decades-long friendship later, Ferrell and Steele reunite, this time on a winding road trip as Steele navigates her new identity as an out trans woman in the country she so loves. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, is a deeply human and emotionally powerful documentary anchored around two professionally funny people.

Watch “Will & Harper” on Netflix