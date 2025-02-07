NBC to Rebroadcast First-Ever Episode of ‘SNL’

NBC will mark the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live” by rebroadcasting the first-ever episode of the show on Feb. 13. The episode originally aired on Oct. 11, 1975 under the name “Saturday Night,” and was hosted by George Carlin with musical guests Billy Preston and Janice Ian.

The first “SNL” episode will re-air on NBC on Feb. 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT and features the iconic Not Ready for Primetime Players: Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner. The episode also features Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson. The making of the episode was fictionalized in Jason Reitman’s 2024 film “Saturday Night.”

Right before the “SNL” presentation, NBC will air an encore of the incredible Questlove-directed documentary “Ladies and Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music” at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the network.

This special rebroadcast takes place a day before NBC’s massive 50th anniversary special. The three-hour show airs live on NBC and streams on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 16 and caps off a slew of celebratory programming for Lorne Michael’s legendary show, including a four-part docuseries on Peacock and “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” which streams live on Peacock on Feb. 14. That special includes performances from Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots and more.

The “SNL” 50th anniversary show will feature dam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson and plenty more.