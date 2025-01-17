Where to Watch ‘SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night’: Is It Streaming?

In honor of “Saturday Night Live’s” 50th season, NBC’s Peacock is pulling back the curtain to tell the iconic sketch comedy show’s early beginnings, explore its cultural impact and it’s rise to becoming entertainment machine its known to be today in a new documentary titled “SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night.” And we’re here to tell you how to tune in.

The four-part documentary, which is executive produced Morgan Neville, will feature 60 contributors: former and current alumni, as well as some of the writers who helped craft the show.

“Saturday Night Live” Season 50 premieres Saturday, Jan. 18. But before you watch, check out the documentary. Here’s are all the details on how to tune in below.

When does “SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night” come out?

All four episodes/parts of “SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night” premiere on Thursday, Jan. 16 on Peacock.

What’s “SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night” streaming on?

“SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night” will be streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How many episodes/parts are in “SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night”?

There will be four installments of “SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night,” and each episode lands at the same time on Thursday, Jan. 16. Here are the episode descriptions below, per Peacock.

Episode 101, “Five Minutes” – “A showcase of the ‘SNL’ audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show’s most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the ‘SNL’ stage.

“A showcase of the ‘SNL’ audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show’s most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the ‘SNL’ stage. Episode 102, “Written By: A Week Inside The SNL Writers Room” – “A behind-the-scenes look at the ‘SNL’ writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers’ room at ‘SNL.’”

“A behind-the-scenes look at the ‘SNL’ writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers’ room at ‘SNL.’” Episode 103, “More Cowbell” – A deep dive into the making of SNL‘s iconic “More Cowbell” sketch, exploring how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon and offering a tribute to the lasting impact of sketch comedy.

A deep dive into the making of SNL‘s iconic “More Cowbell” sketch, exploring how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon and offering a tribute to the lasting impact of sketch comedy. Episode 104, “Season 11: The Weird Year” – An exploration into ‘SNL’s; 11th season, examining the pivotal year that reset the show’s direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.

Who will be featured in the “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” documentary?

There will be several “Saturday Night Live” former and current cast and crew members, including Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson, Tracy Morgan, Larry David, Jon Lovitz, Andy Samberg, Pete Davidson and more.

What is “SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night” about?

Here’s Peacock’s official description of the documentary: “‘SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night’ is a four-part docuseries honoring the legacy of SNL, with over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history. Spotlighting some of the show’s most iconic elements, each episode delves into the rich history of SNL and pulls back the curtain on the audition process, the writers’ room, the fan favorite “More Cowbell” sketch and the pivotal Season 11.”



Watch the trailer