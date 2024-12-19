‘SNL’ Sets January Premiere for 50th Anniversary Music Doc From Questlove at NBC

“Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music,” with appearances from Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Mick Jagger, Elvis Costello, Bad Bunny, Kacey Musgraves and more, premieres Jan. 27

Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Getty Images

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live,” NBC is sharing the untold stories behind the late night staple’s culture-defining, groundbreaking and newsmaking musical performances, sketches and cameos over the years in a new documentary.

“Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music,” which is set to premiere Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock, will be directed by Grammy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Emmy Award winner Oz Rodriguez.

“Everyone knows the most famous ‘SNL’ appearances, whether it’s Elvis Costello, Prince or the Beastie Boys, but they’re the tip of a huge iceberg,” Questlove said in a Thursday statement. “The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I’m so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone.” 

Dan Aykroyd on SNL
Read Next
4-Episode 'SNL' Docuseries to Premiere on Peacock in January

The special feature more than 50 interviews with musical artists, cast, writers, producers and more who have been part of the sketch show’s legacy.

Musicians will include Bad Bunny, DJ Breakout, Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Dave Grohl, Debbie Harry & Chris Stein, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Darryl DMC McDaniels, Tom Morello, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, MC Sha-Rack, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, Lee Ving and Jack White.

“SNL” cast and creatives participating include Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Conan O’Brien, Eli Brueggemann, Jane Curtin, Jimmy Fallon, Al Franken, Josiah Gluck, Bill Hader, Steve Higgins, Marci Klein, Melanie Malone, Tom Malone, Mary Ellen Matthews, Eddie Murphy, Ego Nwodim, Liz Patrick, Leon Pendarvis, Lenny Pickett, Joe Piscopo, Andy Samberg, Brian Siedlecki, Akiva Schaffer, Paul Shaffer, Sarah Sherman, Howard Shore, Robert Smigel, Jorma Taccone, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Hal Willner and Bowen Yang.

James Marsden attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 16, 2024 in Hollywood, California
Read Next
James Marsden Recalls He 'Clucked Like Chickens' at Doomed 'SNL' Audition

“Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” is executive produced by Michaels, Thompson, Zarah Zohlman, Erin David, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, Alexander H. Browne, Shawn Gee and Tariq Trotter. Rodriguez, Two One Five Entertainment, RadicalMedia and Broadway Video serve as producers.

In addition to “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music,” original programming celebrating SNL’s 50th anniversary will include the four-part docuseries, “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night,” which will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Jan. 16.

The anniversary celebrations will culminate in a live primetime special on Feb. 16 on NBC and Peacock.

Martin Short on "SNL" (NBC)
Read Next
Martin Short Enlists 'SNL' Stars to Wrap Presents for Al Pacino and Steve Martin in Christmas Promo | Video

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments