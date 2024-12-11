4-Episode ‘SNL’ Docuseries to Premiere on Peacock in January

Peacock will premiere the four-part docuseries “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” on Jan 16, 2025, a month before the big 50th anniversary primetime special for the legendary late night show. The “SNL” documentary series will feature over 60 contributors, including “SNL” alumni, who will extensively cover decades of the show’s history.

According to a press release, “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” will give viewers “a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most iconic hallmarks of the American late night comedy institution.” Each episode will provide brand-new insights into what was going on behind the scenes in the writer’s room and will also include footage from the show’s audition process.

“I’ve been obsessed with ‘Saturday Night Live’ as long as I can remember,” said the series executive producer Morgan Neville. “For ‘SNL50,’ I’ve been lucky to collaborate with some of my favorite independent filmmakers to tell some deeper stories of ‘SNL.’ Taken together, these standalone episodes give a new perspective of ‘SNL’ and what makes it work.”

The docuseries is executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award winner Morgan Neville. Juaquin Cambron serves as executive producer and showrunner. Jonathan Formica and Allison Klein also produce, and the episodes are directed by Robert Alexander, Marshall Curry, Neil Berkeley and Jason Zeldes.

The episodes are as follows:

Episode 101, “Five Minutes” – A showcase of the “SNL” audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show’s most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the “SNL” stage.

Episode 102, “Written By: A Week Inside The SNL Writers Room” – A behind-the-scenes look at the “SNL” writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers’ room at “SNL.”

Episode 103, “More Cowbell” – A deep dive into the making of “SNL’s” iconic “More Cowbell” sketch, exploring how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon and offering a tribute to the lasting impact of sketch comedy.

Episode 104, “Season 11: The Weird Year” – An exploration into “SNL’s” 11th season, examining the pivotal year that reset the show’s direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.