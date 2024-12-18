Martin Short Enlists ‘SNL’ Stars to Wrap Presents for Al Pacino and Steve Martin in Christmas Promo | Video

As Martin Short prepares to join the “Saturday Night Live” five-timers club as host of the last episode of the year, he still has some work to do in order to be ready for Christmas.

Luckily for him, “SNL” stars Michael Longfellow, Ashley Padilla and Devon Walker are on hand to help him wrap presents for his famous friends … since they obviously don’t fit that criteria.

“I got you each a little something special,” Short says in Wednesday’s new NBC promo. “And that ‘something special’ is a job, wrapping all my presents for all my famous friends, which, of course, you three aren’t.”

“Alright, now this book is for Colin Jost. It’s called, ‘How to Develop a Personality’ — cocaine calls him ‘The Challenge,’” he shares. “Now this baby rattle is for Al Pacino. Not his baby … it’s actually for Al.”

Naturally, it wouldn’t be a Martin Short moment without a jab at his fellow “Only Murders in the Building” co-star, Steve Martin: “And, of course, this sun tan lotion is for Steve Martin. It’s SPF infinity, because let’s face it, Steve’s whiter than a Coldplay meet-and-greet; his blood type is mayonnaise.”

“So gang, Merry Christmas,” the comedian concludes as the trio approaches for a group hug. “BACK OFF. DON’T TOUCH ME! It’s Merry Christmas … from a distance.”

Meanwhile, Hozier is also set to make his second “SNL” appearance as musical guest this weekend.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. PST/8 p.m. PST on NBC and Peacock.