Last week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” featuring Martin Short, Steve Martin and musical guest Brandi Carlile, was the late-night sketch show’s most-watched this season, with 5.1 million viewers, per NBC.

The show also included a surprise appearance from “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Selena Gomez, along with “Succession’s” Kieran Culkin, who both appeared in the “Father of the Bride” skit.

Previously, host Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX reached a high of 5.2 million on Dec. 18, 2021. Earlier in November of this year, Dave Chappelle’s guest-spot reached 4.8 million viewers.

“SNL” is currently averaging a 1.22 rating in the 18-49 demo in live plus seven-day Nielsen figures for its first seven episodes, ranking as the No. 1 broadcast entertainment series for the 2022-23 season. This week’s episode, featuring host Austin Butler and musical guest Lizzo, will be the year’s final telecast before the show returns in January.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video, from creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels. In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET.