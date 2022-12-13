John Cena and Jason Momoa are partnering up to star in “Killer Vacation,” a new action-comedy in the works at Warner Bros.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, one can probably expect a rowdy adventure in the vein of the blockbusters for which both are known. Cena headlined HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” series, a spinoff of his character in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad.” Momoa has starred as Aquaman in a handful of movies and television series, most recently making a cameo at the end of “Peacemaker.” Other than that brief exchange, the actors have never shared the screen together.

Mark and Brian Gunn, the team behind the Dwayne Johnson-starring “Journey 2: Mysterious Island” and “Brightburn” will collaborate on the script. A director has not been named.

John Rickard (“Peacemaker,” “X-Men: The Last Stand”) and Peter Safran, who has worked on projects involving both actors (“Suicide Squad” and “Aquaman”) are set to produce.

Next up, Cena will star in the action-comedy “Freelance,” “Die Hart 2” with Kevin Hart, and James Gunn’s “Coyote Vs. Acme” with Will Forte, Lana Condor and P.J. Byrne.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is scheduled to premiere in December 2023, and will next appear in “Fast X” with Brie Larson, Charlize Therone and more. He starred in “Slumberland” and “The Last Manhunt” this year, along with the series “See.”

Cena and Momoa are both repped by WME.

Variety first reported the news.