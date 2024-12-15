Adam Sandler Cracks Up ‘SNL’ Cast, Chris Rock in Cameo Appearance | Video

The landmark 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” continued its string of cameos from past cast members on Sunday with a surprise appearance by Adam Sandler, who popped up in a sketch with friend and frequent co-star Chris Rock, who hosted the latest episode.

In a sketch titled “Gallbladder Surgery,” Rock played a doctor operating on a patient alongside his support staff, played by Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Emil Wakim and Sarah Sherman. It was Sherman who was the star of the sketch as a nurse named Lizly who keeps messing up in increasingly fatal ways.

“Yep I’m just gonna own it, that was me,” Lizly says when Rock discovers she marked the wrong organ for removal on the patient.

After discovering she left her airpod in the patient and then marked him for the wrong dose of anesthesia, the patient awakes only to reveal himself to be Sandler, at which point the “SNL” audience erupted in applause. The “Happy Gilmore” star made the most of his cameo, which found his character bleeding out all over the hospital staff.

Sandler, in control of the hose with the fake blood, proceeded to spray each cast member in the face, even breaking the fourth wall when it came to Wakim. “And you, not sure what your role in this skit is, but so happy you’re getting airtime,” Sandler said to Wakim. “Good luck. Hope your parents are proud of you.”

The sketch ended with Sandler’s character spraying Rock continuously, urging him to open his mouth, at which Rock let loose and embraced the mess. Throughout, the cast members and Sandler himself were cracking up, especially after Sandler dropped the hose with the fake blood and Sherman had to help put it back in his hand.

Sandler’s cameo follows the likes of David Spade, Dana Carvey, Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg and Pete Davidson who have also made appearances this season.

Watch the sketch in the video below.