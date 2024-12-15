‘SNL’ Cold Open Finds Nancy Grace Appalled at Luigi Mangione Thirst: ‘Looks Like Dave Franco With Eugene Levy’s Eyebrows’

“SNL” opened Saturday’s show by tackling the thirst surrounding alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione through the lens of Nancy Grace, with cast member Sarah Sherman having a ball with her impression of the crime TV personality.

Sherman delighted in twisting the pronunciation of words as her Nancy Grace appeared outraged by the reaction to Mangione.

“The healthcare assassin Luigi Mangione has got women and gay guys alive all hot and bothered,” Sherman’s Grace said. “I mean seriously? This guy looks like Dave Franco with Eugene Levy’s eyebrows.”

Except instead of “seriously” Sherman pronounced it more like “sry-uh-zlee?”

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace: Luigi Mangione pic.twitter.com/XvbGSUE2QP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 15, 2024

“This man is not a sex icon. This man is – and I cannot say this any clearer – a murderer,” she continued, dropping the “u” in that last word entirely.

Sherman’s Grace then read thirst tweets about Mangione with shock and horror. “I hope BDE stands for Behavior That’s Evil,” she said of one.

Then, when reading another about Mangione using a ghost gun, Sherman’s Grace said, “I could use a ghost gun because every night I wake up to JonBenet’s spirit screaming, ‘You used me!’”

The segment also poked fun at Grace being on YouTube with some annoying pop-up ads (Marcello Hernandez hawking ED pills), then saw Grace talking to a man who was at the McDonald’s where Mangione was captured.

Sherman’s Grace also tackled arguments over the state of healthcare in the U.S. “People are saying healthcare in this country is bad. Then how come by dentist gives me breast exams for free?”

The Mangione jokes weren’t relegated entirely to the cold open. Chris Rock, in his opening monologue, expressed his own dismay at the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s death before quipping, “I have condolences for the CEO but sometimes drug dealers get shot.”