‘SNL’ Kicks Off Season 50 With Hosts Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, John Mulaney

Jean Smart will be hosting the first week of “Saturday Night Live” Season 50 along with musical guest Jelly Roll. The episode will premiere on Sept. 28 on NBC.

The “Hacks” star is just one big-name performer who will be leading this historic season. Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton and John Mulaney will host in the coming weeks. They will be accompanied by Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan, respectively. Here’s the full schedule to date below:

Sept. 28 – Jean Smart / Jelly Roll

Oct. 5 – Nate Bargatze / Coldplay

Oct. 12 – Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks

Oct. 19 – Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish

Nov. 2 – John Mulaney / Chappell Roan

The lineup for “Saturday Night Live” is always strong, but this one is especially exciting, likely owing to the history-making season of the NBC staple. Smart is leading the charge after coming off her third Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series from playing Deborah Vance in “Hacks.” That episode will mark Jelly Roll’s debut as a musical guest coming off of his in-memoriam number at the Emmys. The Grammy-nominated artists is also currently on tour.

Though Bargatze is a new face to the “SNL” family, the comedian has quickly become a fan favorite. His “Washington’s Dream” sketch was one of the most viewed sketches on YouTube last season and is currently up to 11 million views. This will mark his second appearance on the NBC show. As for Coldplay, this will mark the eighth time the band has appeared on “SNL.” They will be appearing a day after their 10th studio album, “Moon Music,” which will be released Oct. 4.

Speaking of second-time hosts, Ariana Grande is coming back in mid-October. Previously, she’s been a musical guest three times on the show, counting her duel role as host and musical guest in 2016. Grande will be returning following this year’s release of her album, “Eternal Sunshine.” The Grammy winner also stars in “Wicked,” which will premiere on Nov. 22. She will be joined by Stevie Nicks in the music icon’s second appearance as a musical guest. The first time the rock legend appeared on the show was in 1983. In addition to being a Grammy winner, the singer-songwriter is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

In late October, Michael Keaton will be returning to host for his fourth time. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor can currently be seen in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and stars in “Goodrich,” which will premiere on Oct. 18. He will be accompanied by another four-timer, Billie Eilish. This fall, the Grammy-winning artist will launch a worldwide tour in support of her newest album, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.”

As exciting as all these pairings may be, perhaps the most exciting episode won’t happen until Nov. 2. That’s when “SNL” alum John Mulaney will return for a sixth time. The Emmy winner stars in the new Broadway play, “All In: Comedy About Love,” which opens Dec. 11. He will be hosting alongside one of the buzziest names on the music scene, Chappell Roan, who will be making her “SNL” debut. Fresh off her VMA win for Best New Artist, Roan’s album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” has spent 9 weeks in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and her latest single “Good Luck, Babe!,” has amassed nearly 1 billion streams.