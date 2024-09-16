Lamorne Morris Wants to Host ‘SNL,’ But Admits He’s Intimated by Lorne Michaels

While Lamorne Morris will honor “SNL’s” humble origins in the upcoming film “Saturday Night,” he has his eyes on hosting “SNL” in the future.

Morris, who won an Emmy on Sunday for his performance in “Fargo,” told press he would like to speak with “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels about hosting an upcoming episode of the late night show, while also admitting that the “SNL” boss seems “intimidating.”

“I saw him in the crowd. He looks intimidating,” Morris said of Michaels in the Emmys press room. “I’m going to [talk to him] not about the movie, but about me hosting. I’d love to host this show,” he said, jokingly adding, “for your consideration.”

Morris stars in “Saturday Night” as Garrett Morris, an original “SNL” cast member and the show’s first Black cast member, alongside Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Hoffman and Kaia Gerber.

Morris won his first Emmy on Sunday for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series, a category filled by the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Lewis Pullman, Jonathan Bailey and John Hawkes. Even Morris admitted he wasn’t expecting to win the award, telling press “I didn’t prepare a speech, so my expectations were not to win.”

“I keep thinking that someone’s going to run and steal this s–t,” Morris said of his Emmy. “For me, I just I can’t believe it … it’s a bit like a dream. I kind of spaced out for a while when they called my name … this is a dream come true. Obviously, for an actor, you long for those days where you’re being recognized … I’m just going to enjoy it.”

Morris dedicated his Emmy to his daughter, saying “she is the love of [my] life,” even if she doesn’t understand his job quite yet.

“She doesn’t quite understand what daddy does yet — She’ll see daddy on the billboard or on something, and she’ll just point it out,” Morris said. “Sometimes she goes to work with me. Hopefully she’s getting used to it, because I plan on working for a while.”