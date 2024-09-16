‘SNL’ Cast Mocks Lorne Michaels During Emmys for Losing 85 Times: ‘It Gets Better … Keep Dreaming’

Kristen Wiig, Bowen Yang, Seth Meyers and Maya Rudolph took the stage to poke fun at the NBC staple

Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, Kristen Wiig, and Bowen Yang
Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, Kristen Wiig, and Bowen Yang speak onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Just because your work doesn’t immediately connect with people, that doesn’t mean you should give up. That’s the advice Kristen Wiig, Bowen Yang and Maya Rudolph gave to Lorne Michaels, the celebrated head of “Saturday Night Live” and their former boss, who is about to celebrate his 50th season of the NBC staple.

“We heard something backstage that needs to be addressed,” Rudolph said while presenting at the 76th Emmy Awards. “We heard that our dear friend, our mentor, Lorne Michaels, has been nominated for and lost the Emmy 85 times. He has never won.”

“Never,” Yang emphasized. Immediately, Meyers corrected the two, saying “No,” but he was overpowered.

“It’s just wrong, and we’d like to take this occasion to say a few words to him,” Yang continued.

John Oliver at the 76th Emmy Awards (Kevin Winter/Getty Awards)
Read Next
John Oliver's Emmys Speech Derails as He Mentions Dead Dog: 'I Feel Like Sarah McLachlan Right Now!'

“No no no no no. Lorne, look at me. It’s really hard to see he’s looking,” Wiig said. “Yes, you do have value. You are worthy, and you are not and have never been a loser, even though you have lost a lot.”

“Lorne, now immediately look at me. Look at me and look at my mouth,” Rudolph said. “Each and every one of those 85 times you lost, you were robbed.”

After mistakenly calling Lorne “Lauren,” Yang offered his final word of advice. “Look, it gets better. OK, just because ‘SNL’ didn’t work doesn’t mean your next idea won’t. Keep dreaming!” Yang concluded.

Ever the voice of reason, Meyers was the one to correct his presenters’ mistake. “Guys, you’ve been very nice, but Lorne has won 28 Emmys, not to mention that ‘SNL’ won over 200,” Meyers said.

“That’s too much,” Wiig said.

The four former “SNL” cast members didn’t just swing by the Peacock Theater to rib their old boss. Both Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for their roles in “Loot” and “Palm Royale,” respectively, both of which are on Apple TV+. Yang was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in “Saturday Night Live,” a category he lost to “The Bear” star Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Finally, Meyers was nominated for Outstanding Talk Series for “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” which lost to “The Daily Show.”

Read Next
Maya Rudolph's Best Moments as Kamala Harris on 'SNL' | Video

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.