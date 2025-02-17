‘SNL50’ Forgoes Cold Open for Heartfelt ‘Homeward Bound’ Performance From Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon | Video

“SNL50” was anything but an ordinary show on Sunday night, and as such, it kicked off in an extraordinary way, with a musical performance from Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter.

Yes, the show opted to forgo its usual cold open, though there was still some humor in it. As the camera went straight to Carpenter and Simon, Simon recalled performing “Homeward Bound” with George Harrison back in 1976.

“I was not born then, and neither were my parents,” Carpenter joked.

Homeward Bound – Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/IjXx62slKH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2025

Simon didn’t miss a beat, though, replying, “Well, I’m glad they’re getting the chance to hear it tonight.”

From there, the two launched into a gorgeous acoustic performance of the song, which ended with Carpenter declaring the standard “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

Granted, it was Sunday night, but it’s fine! You can watch Simon’s performance with Carpenter in the video above.

And, if you’re feeling nostalgic, you can watch his original performance with Harrison below.