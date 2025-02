‘SNL’ 50th Anniversary Red Carpet Photo Gallery: Tina Fey, Bowen Yang and More

“Saturday Night Live” took Sunday by storm with its star-studded 50th anniversary special at 30 Rock, which gathered past and present cast members and writers alongside hosts, musical guests and other comedy legends for a three-hour live televised special.

The guest list is, predictably, packed with A-listers. Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Miley Cyrus, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Seth Meyers, Steve Martin, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson and more are all due to appear.

