How To Watch ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’: Is It Streaming?

“Saturday Night Live” alumni spanning across five decades of sketch comedy will team up for “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” Sunday. The highly anticipated celebration of the series’ lasting achievement brings together comedy legends who got their start on the NBC staple.

Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy and Tina Fey, among others, will all return home to celebrate the show’s legacy. The three-hour anniversary special will feature cast members from the current season of the show, original cast members from 1975, as well as an-favorite hosts and musical guests like Tom Hanks and Sabrina Carpenter.

Though much has been kept under wraps about the programming for the anniversary special, Fey did reveal that she and Seth Meyers reverted to their more immature selves when they returned to the writers’ room for the special. Alumni, such as Fey and Meyers, have returned not only as on-air talent but also as producers and writers.

In the lead-up to the 50th anniversary special, Peacock released a four-part docuseries, “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night,” to honor the legacy of the sketch series, with over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni. Amy Poehler and Bowen Yang were just two of the documentary’s subjects, who watched back their audition tapes, recounting their earliest memories with the show.

For more on how to watch “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” keep reading.

When is “SNL50: The Anniversary Special”?

The three-hour special will premiere live at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Where to watch the anniversary special?

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” airs live on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

Will there be a televised red carpet?

TV personality Willie Geist and former SNL cast member Leslie Jones will host a red carpet special that airs at 7 p.m. EST on NBC, E! and Peacock. The red carpet will also be available to watch on SNL’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok platforms.

Which ‘SNL’ alumni are expected to appear?

Several SNL legends are expected to return to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary. Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell are just a few of the notable alums tapped for the show.

The line-up also includes several original cast members, including Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman. Morris, Curtin and Newman all started with the show in 1975 and stayed until 1980.

Other notable alumni featured in the anniversary special include:

Amy Poehler

Andy Samberg

Chris Rock

Fred Armisen

Jason Sudeikis

Jimmy Fallon

Kate McKinnon

Kenan Thompson

Kristen Wiig

Maya Rudolph

Molly Shannon

Pete Davidson

Seth Meyers

Tina Fey

Tracy Morgan

Will Forte

A few of these alumni also appeared during the “SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert” Friday.

Which notable hosts are expected to appear?

The full list of former hosts expected to return for the anniversary special include Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.