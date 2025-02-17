‘Fox & Friends’ Skewers ‘SNL’ Tom Hanks MAGA Sketch: ‘Wasn’t Funny’

“Fox & Friends” was not laughing at Tom Hanks’ portrayal of a racist President Trump fan during the “SNL50” special on Sunday.

On Monday morning, co-host Lawrence Jones said he doesn’t “censor comedy, but that wasn’t funny.”

Fellow “F&F” co-host Kayleigh McEnany felt the same way, saying “SNL” “must have gotten the script from Don Lemon.”

“Remember when he made fun of MAGA voters, or his guest did for not being able to point out a country on the map? That’s ridiculous,” she said.

Hanks played a man named “Tracy” who was wearing one of President Trump’s trademark red Make America Great Again hats while appearing on “Black Jeopardy,” but it was actually a recurring bit — Hanks played the same character on “SNL” before in a “Black Jeopardy” sketch in 2016. The original sketch is the second most-watched “SNL” sketch of all time.

On Sunday’s anniversary show, Hanks’ character also sported a goatee, a blue jean overshirt, and had a southern-ish drawl. In the sketch, Hanks is scared as Kenan Thompson approaches to shake his hand, putting his hands up in the air before timidly embracing Thompson. You can see that part of the sketch below:

TOM HANKS, MAGA HAT: If more folks went to church, we wouldn't be in this mess we're in now.



BLACK MAN: I agree with you. I'd like to shake your hand.



HANKS: *Steps back* Oh, no, I don't like that.



This is vile.pic.twitter.com/SDFGIt1CjK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 17, 2025

“Jones on Monday “The implication of that last part… is that the Trump voter didn’t want to shake the Black [man’s hand],” Jones said on Monday.

“They’re racist!” co-host Steve Doocy chimed in, as well as McEnany, who added a quick “yeah.”

Jones said that, as someone who covered the Trump campaign for Fox News, that racist implication was false. “There’s a lot of love there,” he said.

President Trump, in last November’s election, won the biggest percentage of Black voters in 48 years for a Republican presidential nominee; he also won the biggest slice of Latino voters for a Republican in 52 years.

“I think one of the underreported stories is the Black voters are in poor neighborhoods, working class neighborhood, and the white voters in the Trump coalition, how they felt left behind,” Jones added.

While the “Fox & Friends” anchors were not big fans of the “Black Jeopardy” sketch, Doocy did mention that he found the first hour, as well as show opener Steve Martin, “very funny.”

