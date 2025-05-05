John Oliver Worries for Henry Winkler, Rihanna Over Trump Admin’s Evidence of Crime and Gang Ties | Video

As the Trump administration continues to find ways to revoke migrants’ legal status in the United States and deport them, John Oliver is starting to worry for some celebrities — including Henry Winkler.

On Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” the HBO host launched straight into his main story, which picked apart how the Trump administration has been determining who in the country is a criminal and deserves to be deported. One case Oliver zeroed in on was that of grad student Suguru Onda.

Onda had his legal status revoked after a criminal records check, but according to his lawyer, Onda didn’t actually have any criminal charges on his record. Apparently, Onda simply had two speeding tickets and a citation for catching one too many fish.

“That is ridiculous,” Oliver said. “If you can be flagged for deportation for catching one too many fish, then I truly fear for Henry Winkler.”

At that, several images that Winkler has posted of himself proudly holding a fish he’s caught at some time or another were flashed onscreen. The actor is known to take an annual fishing trip, and fans love his pride in his catches.

“We could be just days away from seeing him in an El Salvador prison, which I’m sure the White House will then justify by badly photoshopping an MS-13 tattoo onto his neck,” Oliver joked.

The late night host also brought up the case of Venezuelan migrant Jerce Reyes Barrios, who had 14-year-old photos on social media used as evidence to deport him, including a photo of him wearing sunglasses and holding his hands up with just his index finger, pinky and thumb extended, similar to the ASL sign for “I love you” (though his hands were facing the opposite direction).

His girlfriend told “60 Minutes” that the gesture was “all about rock and roll,” but immigration officers declared it a gang sign, and said it linked Barrios to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

“If that were true, Rihanna, Fergie and former President George W. Bush are all Tren de Aragua, too!” Oliver retorted, bringing up images of each celebrity making a similar sign with their hands.

You can watch John Oliver’s full story on Trump’s deportations in the video above.