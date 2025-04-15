Trump Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins ‘You Have No Credibility’ During Oval Office Clash | Video

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins clashed with President Trump on Monday during his Oval Office press conference with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele over the Trump administration’s deportation of an El Salvadoran immigrant.

The encounter began when Collins asked Trump whether his administration would be working to return Abrego Garcia, the Maryland-based man in question who had previously been granted legal immigration status by a judge in 2019, back to America. Trump then asked U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to answer the question for him.

“He was illegally in our country. He had been illegally in our country, and in 2019, two courts — an immigration court and an appellate immigration court — ruled that he was a member of MS-13 and he was illegally in our country,” Bondi responded. “Additional paperwork had needed to be done. That’s up to El Salvador. If they want to return him, that’s not up to us. … We would facilitate it — meaning provide a plane.”

Bondi’s remarks were backed up after some Trump prompting by Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, who said that the aforementioned court rulings naming Garcia a member of MS-13 meant that he was “no longer eligible under federal law” for “any form of immigration relief in the United States” after the president declared MS-13 a foreign terrorist organization. Miller additionally claimed that it was “very arrogant for American Media to suggest that we would even tell El Salvador how to handle their own citizens.”

When Collins asked again about wrongly deported immigrants who needed to be returned to the United States, Trump took a shot at the CNN reporter, asking, “How long do we have to answer this question from you?” The president went on to question Collins and CNN’s coverage of his administration, remarking, “Why don’t you just say, ‘Isn’t it wonderful that we’re keeping criminals out of our country?’ Why can’t you just say that?”

“Why do you go [over it] over and over? And that’s why nobody watches you anymore,” Trump added. “You have no credibility.”

Hours later, Collins replayed her confrontation with Trump on Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Source.” During the broadcast, Collins refuted Trump, Bondi and Miller’s claims.

“Here’s what we do know: Abrego Garcia was in the United States illegally after he entered the country sometime around 2011. But, in 2019, he was granted legal status by an immigration judge who found that he was facing danger from gang members in his home country,” Collins explained. “His wife is a U.S. citizen, along with their children.”

“As for the declaration that courts found Garcia to be a member of MS-13, his attorneys have disputed that,” Collins further noted. “A federal judge has said the evidence about that claim wasn’t substantiated, and he has not been charged as a gang member or a terrorist.”

You can watch Collins’ full clash with Trump in the video above.