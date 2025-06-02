John Oliver Says There’s No Such Thing as a Mentally Healthy Person Anymore | Video

Given the state of things in the world — and how they continue progressing — John Oliver is pretty sure that not one single person can actually be dubbed as “mentally healthy” anymore.

The HBO host’s assertion came during Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” with his main story focusing on Air Traffic Control and the people who work there. As Oliver always does, he took some time to explain exactly what air traffic controllers actually do and what the job requirements are. Among those requirements is having no history of psychosis, neurosis or any personality or mental disorder.

But to that, Oliver mostly just scoffed.

“Good luck with that! Nowadays, we all spend 20 hours a day watching our friends have fun without us, the Pope is a Bob, the oceans are plastic and astronaut Katy Perry is back on tour,” he said. “There is no such thing as a mentally healthy person anymore, just someone who doesn’t have good enough health insurance to get a diagnosis!”

That said, for as hard as it is to become and then actually be an air traffic controller, Oliver was delighted by the fact that having gaming skills actually counts as a positive in the job. In fact, one air traffic controller even admitted she uses the Madden video games to keep her skills sharp.

“Finally! Playing video games counts as studying, and good video games, too,” Oliver bellowed. “I’m not talking about the fake ones that let you play in school where it looks fun, but it turns out it’s some bulls–t about math. No, thank you.”

You can watch Oliver’s full story on air traffic control in the video above.