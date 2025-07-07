A resurfaced interview of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi claiming the FBI handed over a “truckload” of Jeffrey Epstein documents including a client list is gaining renewed attention—just as the FBI and DOJ asserted no incriminating “client list” exists.

“We were looking at these documents going, these aren’t all the ‘Epstein Files.’ You know, they’re flight logs. They were names and victims’ names. And we’re going, where’s the rest of the stuff?” Bondi explained to Fox News’ Sean Hannity during an appearance on the news channel back in March. In a separate Feb. 21 interview on Fox News with host John Roberts Bondi was asked directly about the client list and responded, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review.”

On Sunday, Axios reported on the DOJ and FBI’s findings and said it was “first time Trump’s administration has officially contradicted conspiracy theories” referencing the speculation that Epstein was killed to cover up evidence of his business dealings with well-known figures related to his sex crimes

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,’” the memo, obtained by Axios, stated. “There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

The Justice Department said it would not be releasing any new documents related to the issue.

The idea there is no such list was met with disbelief from several MAGA supporters including Elon Musk who question the validity of the claims. Back in March, Bondi had said that her team had received all the documents and shared that she had planned to investigate why all the documents weren’t turned in from the very beginning.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt faced backlash on Monday at a press briefing when she insisted the Trump administration was being transparent about the investigation and the findings. Fox News’ Peter Doocy questioned Bondi’s previous statement regarding the client list.

“So what happened to the Epstein client list the Attorney General said she had on her desk?” Doocy asked at the Monday briefing as Leavitt asked him to go back and look at the quote. “I got the quote. John Roberts said ‘DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients. Will that really happen?’ And she said ‘it’s sitting on my desk right now to review.’”

Leavitt responded saying that Bondi was likely referring to the “entirety” of the paperwork related to Epstein’s crimes.

Bondi originally questioned why the FBI withheld the documents related to Epstein and tried to place blame the Biden administration for doing nothing with the findings.

“I have the FBI going through them and [FBI Director] Kash [Patel] is also, now that we have Kash here, it’s a game changer of course, and Kash, Director Patel, is going to get us a detailed report as to why the FBI withheld all of those documents,” Bondi said at the time.

She continued: “A truckload of evidence arrived. It’s now in the possession of the FBI. Kash is going to get me and himself, really, a detailed report as to why all these documents and evidence had been withheld. We’re going to go through it, go through as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein, because there are a lot of victims.”

As far as which documents would be made available to the public, Bondi shared that as they sorted through the papers, her goal was to protect all victims but added that Americans should be informed.

She went on to claim that the alleged documents have been kept under wraps not only by the Trump administration but the Biden administration as well.

“The Biden administration sat on these documents. No one did anything with them. And why were they sitting in the Southern District of New York? I want a full report on that,” Bondi said. “Sadly, these people don’t believe in transparency. But I think more, unfortunately, I think a lot of them don’t live in honesty. And it’s a new day. It’s a new administration, and everything’s going to come out to the public. The public has a right to know. Americans have a right to know.”

The DOJ and FBI stated that their investigation found no evidence of an Epstein “client list,” and that Epstein died by suicide.



