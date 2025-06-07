Elon Musk Deletes Anti-Trump Posts From X – Including One Claiming the President Is in the Epstein Files

Elon Musk deleted several posts from his social media feud with Donald Trump, including one in which the former DOGE chief claimed the president will not release the Epstein Files because his name is on the list.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk said in his X post, deleted sometime Friday night. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk wrote on X on Thursday.

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” Musk added.

Musk deleted both posts along with another in which he responded “yes” to a message that read “Trump should be impeached” and JD Vance should “replace him.”

Musk did not offer any evidence to support his claim, nor did he provide any explanation for why the posts were deleted.

The messages were part of an extremely public dispute between the two men, who were only recently — within this calendar year — friends united under the banner of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk has also claimed Trump could not have won the 2024 election without him (that one is still publicly available).

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told White House reporters Thursday. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.” Trump also said he would have won the election with or without Musk.

Musk has further taken issue with Trump’s planned Big, Beautiful Bill. Trump has suggested the tech entrepreneur is upset because of the proposed cutting of the federal electric vehicle tax credit.

“Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here,” Trump said of Musk. “He only developed [a] problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate.”