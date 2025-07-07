Megyn Kelly Understands Why People Feel ‘Extremely Doubtful’ of Trump Administration’s Epstein List Denial | Video

Megyn Kelly understands why people are “doubtful and frustrated” at the Department of Justice and FBI’s new insistence that the Epstein Files do not exist.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host expressed her doubt following reports of a memo from the Department of Justice and FBI that stated they found no evidence for the existence of a list of clients kept by American financier, child sex offender and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The release of said list had been a long promise from President Donald Trump during his campaign and comments earlier this year pointed to its existence. Kelly called out the fact that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said back in February the list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

“She explicitly said the Epstein client list was sitting on her desk,” Kelly said. “Now they explicitly say ‘they have no evidence that he kept a client list.’”

She added: “Now we get there’s no client list, there’s no evidence that he blackmailed anybody, and there’s nobody else who is going to be charged and there’s no additional information that will be released. I’m sorry but I fully understand why people are extremely doubtful and frustrated with what’s being released right now by the administration.”

Epstein died in prison back in 2019 of a reported suicide but many conspiracy theorists remain confident that he was killed because he possessed a list of associates and clients he held onto for purposes of either blackmail or conspiracy while running his child-sex-trafficking operation.

Further mention of a list’s existence happened during Trump and Tesla CEO’s Elon Musk public fallout on social media back in June. Musk alluded to a very specific reason why the public would never see the existence of Epstein’s list.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” the former head of DOGE said in a now-deleted X post. “That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

The DOJ and FBI’s memo continues to insist that the Trump-mandated search into Epstein and his list “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”