DOJ, FBI Insist There’s No Jeffrey Epstein List, 5 Months After AG Pam Bondi Said It Was Sitting On Her Desk | Video

According to a new memo reviewed by ABC News, the Justice Department and the FBI have found no evidence of a long-rumored list of clients once held by dead American financier, child sex offender and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, who reportedly died by suicide while in federal detention in August 2019, has long been the subject of conspiracy theories and eyebrow-raising rumors. At the center has always been the suggestion that he had a “list” of associates and clients he held onto for purposes of either blackmail or conspiracy in order to maintain his ongoing, child-sex-trafficking operation.

In February, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was appointed to the position by President Trump, told Fox News that she was in possession of a list of that very nature. “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” Bondi told “America Reports” host John Roberts. “That’s been a directive by President Trump.”

Then, during his very public fallout with President Trump in early June, Tesla boss and former DOGE head Elon Musk wrote in a since-deleted tweet on X, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files.” He added at the time, “That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

ABC News, however, reports that the FBI and the DOJ have not found a client list like the one that Bondi, Musk and countless others have alluded to in the past. For years, conspiracy theorists have maintained that the purported list was being kept from the public in order to protect the famous and powerful people supposedly named within.

Now, the FBI and DOJ’s memo insists that the Trump-mandated investigation into Epstein’s criminal past “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

For her part, when she was asked in early July about the delay in the release of more substantial revelations about Epstein, Bondi told White House reporters that the FBI was in the midst of reviewing “tens of thousands” of pornographic videos involving minors taken from the Epstein estate, per the Associated Press.

Taking that into account, the DOJ’s memo noted that “combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims” is one of the U.S. government’s highest priorities. “Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends,” it argued. ABC News, meanwhile, reports that it has heard from multiple sources that no “client list” that was in possession of Epstein has been surfaced by the FBI and DOJ’s investigation.

As part of its review, the DOJ has also purportedly released hours of alleged footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City that supposedly confirms that Epstein really did hang himself in his cell. That report runs contrary to the popular conspiracy theory that Epstein was actually killed and that his suicide was staged.