Elon Musk was subpoenaed on Monday by the U.S. Virgin Islands in a lawsuit that accuses bankers JPMorgan Chase & Co. of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The subpoena, which was filed on April 28, said Musk may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein, and that the bank missed several “red flags,” about Epstein, Reuters reports. The late financier entertained several high-profile guests, including Prince Andrew, Duke of York, on his privately owned island Little St. James.

The subpoena is seeking all communications from JPMorgan about, Epstein as well as between Musk and Epstein, as well as documents about fees that Musk may have paid to Epstein or to JPMorgan.

Epstein’s 2019 death in his Manhattan jail cell was ruled a suicide.

Musk, who set a poop emoji as the official response to all Twitter press inquiries in March, has not responded to media inquiries about the matter. In the past, he has denied knowing convicted Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, saying that a picture of them together was only because she “photo-bombed” him.