Latest Trump-Musk Battle Spurs $70 Billion Stock Decline for Tesla

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” the president says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC
Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office. (Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Image)

The latest social media battle between President Donald Trump and former advisor-turned-critic Elon Musk has not been good for Tesla, the electric car company the billionaire runs.

Tesla’s stock was down 7% to $293.16 per share an hour into trading on Monday morning — resulting in about $70 billion being shaved off of its market cap. The company, which recently launched its new self-driving “Robotaxi” fleet in Austin, was knocked below the $1 trillion valuation threshold as a result; it is worth about $945 billion on Monday morning.

That hefty stock drop comes after a wild weekend in which Musk said he was starting a new political party, the “American Party,” to combat government spending; Musk said he was launching the party after conducting a poll on X, the social platform he owns, in which users said they favored a third major party in the U.S. by a two-to-one margin.

President Trump blasted Musk for the move on Sunday, saying in a Truth Social post he was “saddened” to see Musk go “off the rails.” The president then said Musk has been “becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks.”

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has been vocal recently about his disdain for the Trump-backed “Big Beautiful Bill.” He skewered the bill in early June — just days after departing as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency with a gold key to the White House — saying it was a “disgusting abomination.”

Tesla’s stock price took a hit following his initial criticism, as well as other headline-grabbing comments, like claiming President Trump did not want to release the Epstein Files because he was named in them. It had rebounded recently, though, hitting $350 per share on June 23, before declining once again.

Musk’s war of words with the president stands out, considering he not only led DOGE for him, but spent $275 million during the 2024 election to help Trump and other Republicans win their races. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, in a note to clients this weekend, noted some Tesla shareholders are tired of seeing Musk spend time on politics.

“There is a broader sense of exhaustion from many Tesla investors that Musk keeps heading down the political track,” Ives said.

Following Monday’s decline, Tesla’s stock price is down 23% since the start of the year.

Sean Burch

Sean is a business reporter who covers tech and media for TheWrap based in New York City. His beat includes companies like Meta and TikTok, as well as notable industry figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Sean covers the news landscape and closely watches digital media.  

