With the holidays now on the horizon, recent releases “Family Switch” and “Candy Cane Lane” soared to the top of the streaming charts this past weekend. They became the top two-most streamed films in the U.S. the weekend of Dec. 1-3 on Whip Media’s Movie Ranker, a report powered by viewership data from TV Time, a consumer app with over 28 million registered global users.

The Netflix original “Family Switch” took the top spot, driving audiences to stream the latest film to feature a body-swapping plot point. The comedy film stars Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms as a couple with three children who wake up to discover they have all switched bodies and must live out a day in someone else’s shoes.