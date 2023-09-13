Fashion Flashback: 15 of Taylor Swift’s Past VMAs Looks

With 11 Video Music Award nods, Taylor Swift is the most nominated artist at the 2023 VMAs and could very well break her own record of wins. This isn’t even the most nominations she has received at the annual awards; in 2019 she garnered 12 nods. Swift has won “Video of the Year” three times — in 2022 for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” in 2019 for “You Need to Calm Down” and in 2015 for “Bad Blood (feat. Kendrick Lamar).”

Swift has quite a history with the MTV VMAs. In 2009, Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech when she won one of her first moon people for best female video, took her mic and shouted out Beyoncé, whom he thought should have won the award in her place. Swift then presented West with the Video Vanguard Award the same year she won for her star-studded “Bad Blood” music video.

Last year’s VMAs marked a reclamation for Swift when she not only won “Video of the Year” for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” but took the moment one step further to announce her tenth studio album “Midnights,” which nobody saw coming since she was — and still is — in the process of re-recording her masters. Fans can’t help but wonder if she will announce something — such as the vault tracks for “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” — this year.

Swift’s VMA style has evolved throughout her career VMA appearances. Join us on a fashion flashback: