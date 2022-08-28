Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift won Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs, becoming the only artist to win the award three times, and the first winner to have directed their own music video.

Swift also announced at the end of her acceptance speech that she has a brand new album coming out October 21.

The short film for the song “All Too Well” stars Dylan O’Brien, Sadie Sink and Swift herself. Sink and O’Brien play a young couple going through the ups and downs of a relationship that doesn’t work out. O’Brien attended the VMAs with Swift and went on stage with her when she accepted the award for Best Longform Video. Sink was not in attendance, but Swift gave her a shoutout.

Swift’s film has also been declared Oscar-eligible. At the end, Swift plays a grown-up version of Sink’s character, who gives a reading of her debut novel as O’Brien watches from outside.

The film is split into segments like “An Upstate Escape,” “The First Crack in the Glass,” “Are You Real?” “The Breaking Point,” “The Reeling,” “Thirteen Years Gone,” and “The Remembering.”

Swift was nominated along with Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Drake feat. Young Thug, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Video of the Year Award closed out the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which say its fair share of good and not so good moments. Nicki Minaj accepted the Video Vanguard Award after performing a medley of her hits. Johnny Depp’s face appeared on the helmet of the floating astronaut at the awards show.

Jack Harlow and Lizzo opened the show with performances of their hits “First Class” and “About Damn Time.”

BLACKPINK, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and more performed. Cheech and Chong presented the Peppers with an honorable award. The full winners list can be viewed below.