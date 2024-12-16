Fathom Events Rebrands to Fathom Entertainment After Record-Breaking 2024 Revenues of $145 Million

Specialty distributor Fathom Events is getting a new name starting in 2025, bolstered by record-breaking revenues in 2024 of over $145 million. The company, which is co-owned by AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres and Regal Cinemas, increased revenues 45% vs. last year and aims to continue to be the leader in live and recorded content, with a healthy dose of special engagements and event cinema, in 2025 when it will operate as Fathom Entertainment.

The company’s banner 2024 was marked by the success of the “Coraline” re-release, which grossed over $34 million, “The Chosen” series that pulled in over $32 million at the box office and “The Blind,” which grossed over $17 million.

“The Blind,” a biopic of “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson, marked a shift in distribution strategy as Fathom pushed to get the film to play in theaters for over six weeks after the initial seven-day release sold out.

And on the back of “Coraline,” Fathom CEO Ray Nutt previously told TheWrap he was meeting with various studios looking for Fathom to do for their catalogs what Fathom did for the stop-motion animated film.

“Consumer enthusiasm and embrace of specialty content in theatres has translated into Fathom’s highest-grossing year ever,” Fathom CEO Ray Nutt said in a statement while noting that audiences are looking for something unique to bring them to the theater.

“Fathom Entertainment better reflects our mission to bring exceptional entertainment to exhibitor partners and moviegoers worldwide. Fathom remains dedicated to pushing boundaries and providing audiences with unforgettable experiences and will look to prudently build on our success with new content opportunities in the future,” he continued.