Our Favorite LGBTQ Couples on TV, From ‘9-1-1’ to ‘Yellowjackets’

While we had to bid adieu to several beloved LGBTQ TV characters in the last year, like Stede and Blackbeard of “Our Flag Means Death,” there are still a number of couples to root for on current series that has us feeling Pride all year long.

Let’s toast these fabulous partners who are there for each other despite fires, volcanos, wolves, government interference and their own sometimes foolish selves.

Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael L. Silva on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Credit: Fox)

TK and Carlos on “9-1-1: Lone Star”

TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) have been through a lot together — including, but not limited to — comas (yes, more than one!), a serial killer, an arsonist, a volcano, TK’s dad Owen (Rob Lowe) commandeering their wedding plans and Carlos’ dad (Benito Martinez) arresting Owen. But the duo, who finally tied the knot in Season 4, is still rock solid.

Liv Hewson and Jasmin Savoy Brown in “Yellowjackets” (Credit: Showtime)

Tai and Van on “Yellowjackets”

The teenage soccer players kept their romance secret until they crash landed in the wilderness and Van (Liv Hewson) was mauled by wolves. When it looked like they would all soon starve to death, the survivors threw a “Doomcoming” party, Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) created a mask just like the one Van wore to hide her scars and the pair celebrated being out to everyone. In the contemporary storyline, the two (now played by Tawny Cypress and Lauren Ambrose) reconnect as circumstances and the mystery of the wilderness bring them back together.

Aisha Hinds and Tracie Thoms on “9-1-1” (Credit: Disney/Chris Willard)

Hen and Karen on “9-1-1”

Firefighter Hen (Aisha Hinds) and rocket scientist Karen (Tracie Thoms) might not have seemed like an obvious couple, but Chim (Kenneth Choi) knew what he was doing when he set them up. Then, after they briefly broke up, Chim scared Karen into thinking that an injured Hen was dead so she’d realize what Hen meant to her. It hasn’t been all smooth sailing ever since, but luckily, these two embrace the chaos.

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in “Interview With the Vampire” (Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC)

Lestat and Louis on “Interview With the Vampire”

Louis (Jacob Anderson) might have tried to kill Lestat (Sam Reid) and taken up with Armand (Assad Zaman) for now, but viewers — and fans of the original Anne Rice books — know that no matter how much they complain about the other, Louis and Lestat are a couple for the ages.

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer in “Fellow Travelers” (Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/Showtime)

Hawk and Tim in “Fellow Travelers”

Their on-again, off-again love affair spanned decades, but the cynical realist Hawk (Matt Bomer), who got married to a woman and had children, and idealist Tim (Jonathan Bailey), who became a gay rights activist, never got their happily ever after together. In the 1950s, when their relationship began and homosexuality was still illegal, Tim simply wanted to have dinner out with his boyfriend and to not have to sneak out of his apartment in the middle of the night to avoid neighbors who might blow the whistle on them.

Jelani Alladin and Noah J. Ricketts on “Fellow Travelers” (Credit: Showtime)

Marcus and Frankie in “Fellow Travelers”

Unlike the main couple in this Showtime limited series, reporter Marcus (Jelani Alladin) and drag queen Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts) found a way to stay together despite starting their relationship in the 1950s. That included Frankie forgiving Marcus — who knew that being outed would ruin his career— for abandoning him after a police raid on the gay nightclub were they met.

Lou Ferrigno Jr and Oliver Stark on “9-1-1” (Credit: ABC)

Tommy and Buck on “9-1-1”

Buck (Oliver Stark) has always had a complicated love life, as we witnessed in the first six seasons of the series. In Season 7, his relationship with Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) also got off to a bumpy start when Buck panicked after his best friend Eddie (Ryan Guzman) saw him having dinner with Tommy. Buck finally admitted his feelings both to Eddie — who told him that being bi doesn’t change a thing in their friendship — and Tommy, who was willing to give Buck another chance. We didn’t see much of them after they got together, which on this show means they are happy and drama-free for the moment.

Freddie Denns and Sam Clemmett in “Bridgerton” (Credit: Netflix)

Reynolds and Brimsley on “Queen Charlotte”

These two footmen have a secret relationship in their youth and have sworn to spend “a lifetime” together. But an older Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) is sadly alone. While we don’t yet know what happened to Reynolds, like Brimsley, we can look back and treasure their relationship.

Hannah Dodd, Victor Allii and Masali Baduza in “Bridgerton” (Credit: Netflix)

Francesca and Michaela on “Bridgerton”

This ship hasn’t happened quite yet, but the sparks were definitely flying when Francesca (Hannah Dodd) met Michaela (Masali Baduza). The character of Michaela, who is the cousin of John Stirling (Victor Alli), has been gender-swapped from the book, in which Francesca ends up marrying Michael.

Jonathan Groff and Ncuti Gatwa in “Doctor Who” (Credit: Disney+)

The Doctor and Rogue in “Doctor Who”

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby (Millie Gibson) wound up in “Bridgerton” cosplay this season as a mysterious bounty hunter named Rogue (Jonathan Groff) is also hunting for murderous aliens and they initially suspect each other. They realize they have to cause a scene to force the aliens’ hand, so they hit the dance floor, scandalizing the other attendees — but (mostly) saving the day. Although their interaction is brief, their connection is a deep one and we hope to see Rogue again.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in “Good Omens” (Credit: Prime Video)

Aziraphale and Crowley in “Good Omens”

It only took a few millennia, but the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) finally kissed. The pair, who should really be sworn enemies, have instead spent their lifetimes helping mankind and each other. And occasionally saving the world.

Sammy and Yaz in “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Credit: Netflix)

Sammy and Yaz in “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous”

It took five seasons (and nine episodes) before Yaz (voiced by Kausar Mohammed) told Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) how she felt about her, but the moment was well worth the wait because Sammy felt the same way. Their joyous kiss was witnessed — and cheered — by pretty much the whole camp.

Brian Michael Smith and Amanda Payton in “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Credit: Kevin Estrada/Fox)

Paul and Asha on “9-1-1: Lone Star”

Firefighter Paul (a trans character played by Brian Michael Smith) has not had a lot of luck with dating. Not until Asha (Amanda Payton), who recognized her former grade-school friend despite his transition, saying she “never could forget that smile.” Although her being nostalgic about when they were kids made Paul uncomfortable at first, he moved on and asked her to be his date for TK and Carlos’ wedding.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Margarita Levieva on “Acolyte” (Credit: Disney)

Aniseya and Koril on “Acolyte”

These loving, committed characters (played by Jodie Turner-Smith and Margarita Levieva) are raising twin daughters together in this Disney+ “Star Wars” series, making them, in a way, “queer space witches,” although showrunner Leslye Headland feels the show isn’t “queer with a capital Q.”