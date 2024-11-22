PR Agency FerenComm Promotes Emily Hunter, Krista Zoch to SVP Amid 30th Anniversary

Powerhouse PR agency FerenComm is celebrating its 30th anniversary in business by elevating two of its top talent to senior positions.

Emily Hunter and Krista Zoch have both been promoted to senior vice president, after working at the public relations company in vice president roles. They report to CEO/founder Sheila Feren Thurston out of New York.

“Krista and Emily have earned their place as trusted leaders who have a deep understanding of our clients’ evolving needs. Their strategic expertise, keen instincts, and passion for the work have been essential to our success, but it is their dedication to leadership grounded in collaboration and kindness that makes me extraordinarily proud to reward them with these well-deserved promotions,” Feren Thurston said in a Thursday statement. “Throughout their enduring tenures, they have embodied FerenComm’s core values, and I’m confident they’ll continue to lead with the vision and purpose that have defined their careers.”

“I am deeply grateful for the many clients who have trusted us to elevate their stories and brands, and for the privilege to mentor so many remarkable team members who have helped shape FerenComm over the past 30 years,” she continued. “Our strength lies not only in our talented people and unparalleled client partnerships but also in the enduring relationships we’ve cultivated with media —all of which have stood the test of time.”

FerenComm’s current 2024 slate of projects includes work on “Bad Sisters,” “Cross,” “Dark Winds,” “Prime Target,” “Shrinking,” “Silo” and “Three Women.” They’ve also been influential for hit shows like “Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Mad Men,” “The Morning Show,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Outlander,” “Poker Face,” “Power,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Walking Dead,” to name a few.

“Working alongside Sheila and our passionate team to champion FerenComm’s continued growth and bring impactful storytelling to the forefront is an honor,” Zoch shared of her promotion. “As we build on three decades of success, I’m excited to guide our staff in setting new standards in the industry and proud to carry Sheila’s vision forward. Supporting our clients alongside our dedicated, driven team is an extraordinary privilege and a responsibility I take to heart.”

“I’m grateful for the trust Sheila has placed in me to build on FerenComm’s foundation of excellence and lead our amazing team,” Hunter agreed. “Together, we’ve fostered meaningful relationships that have defined the industry and moved the culture forward, and I’m inspired daily by the dedication and creativity of our staff. I’m excited about what’s ahead as we embark on year 31, an absolutely amazing achievement.”

Feren Thurston founded the firm in 1994.