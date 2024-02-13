“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” has added Teresa Celeste to its cast, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Celeste is set to play a recurring character on the show, details of which will be announced at a later date.

Celeste joins “Fight Night” alongside previously announced cast members Don Cheadle, who plays J.D. Hudson, one of Atlanta’s first Black detectives assigned to Muhammad Ali’s security detail and the robbery, Taraji P. Henson, who plays businesswoman Vivian Thomas, Samuel L. Jackson, who plays gangster Richard “Cadillac” Wheeler, Dexter Darden, who plays Muhammad Ali, and Terrence Howard.

Set in Atlanta, the series centers on “the heavyweight fight and criminal underground heist that introduced the world to the city dubbed ‘the Black Mecca’ and the cop and the hustler at the center of it all.”

The official logline is as follows: “The infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny.”

Produced by from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” is based on the true crime podcast “Fight Night,” which is produced by Doghouse Pictures, LLC and iHeartMedia + Entertainment, Inc.

“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” is created and written by Shaye Ogbonna (“Penguin,” “The Chi,” “God’s Country”), with Ogbonna and Jason Horwitch (“Echo 3,” “The Calling”) serving as showrunners and executive producers.

Hart also executive produces the Peacock series alongside Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat, Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts, Jeff Keating for Doghouse Pictures, LLC, Lars Jacobson and Craig Brewer, who is set to direct episodes 101, 102, 107 and 108.

Celeste can also been seen in “Millennials,” “Tales,” “The Lower Bottoms” and “Seven Deadly Sins: Lust.”

Celeste is represented by Innovative Artists.