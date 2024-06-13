Peacock gave audiences their first look at its star-studded limited series, “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” on Wednesday with an official teaser trailer featuring Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson and more.

“On the biggest night in Atlanta history, there’s only one place you had to be, and this little shindig is just the beginning,” Kevin Hart’s character Chicken Man, the mastermind behind the heist, says in a voiceover.

The upcoming Peacock project “follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca,’” according to the streamer’s official synopsis.

The trailer takes place at the “shindig” on the historic night. The characters are adorned in ’70s-inspired garments — the purplish-blue mood lighting sets the tone for the scene as the characters begin to party, drink and gamble.

However, its not long before the scene and the upbeat music turn slow and sinister, teasing the audience with what is about to go down.

The video ends with a warning from Don Cheadle, who plays police Det. J.D. Hudson: “The whole city’s about to be a crime scene,” he says, followed by the sound of a loaded gun.

The eight-episode limited series, produced by NBCUniversal, was created and written by Shaye Ogbonna alongside director Craig Brewer.

The cast includes many recognizable faces including Hart, Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Cheadle and Terrence Howard.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premieres Sept. 5 on Peacock. Watch the full teaser clip in the video above.