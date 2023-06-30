Film Academy DEI Executive VP Jeanell English Out After One Year in Role

Jeanell English is exiting her role at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, TheWrap has confirmed. She was serving as executive vice president of impact and inclusion, a role created by Academy CEO Bill Kramer in July 2022. In that capacity, she led the Academy’s initiatives to address underrepresentation as well as talent development programs like Academy Gold.

Kendra Carter has been promoted to SVP Impact and Global Talent Development. However, this comes amid a week where several entertainment companies have dismissed their respective top-ranking inclusion executives. Respectively, Vernā Myers has left Netflix, Latondra Newton has departed the Walt Disney Company and Karen Horne has been ousted at Warner Bros. Discovery.

English has been a major figure over the last year in initiatives and changes across the organization, including developing the infrastructure for the Academy’s inclusion standards. She designed and implemented the Academy’s first mid-career talent program, the Academy Film Accelerator, which advocated for the careers of filmmakers from underrepresented demographics.

English joined the Academy staff in 2020 after seven years at Discovery. She spent her time there advocating for global diversity and inclusion strategies.

“Over the last two years, Jeanell has been an invaluable part of our evolving Academy team,” Kramer said in a statement on July 11, 2022, upon her advancement to the DEI executive role. “Her commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion has driven progress across Academy departments, as have her contributions to creating a more sustainable and accessible institution. The Academy is deeply dedicated to elevating emerging and underrepresented voices across the film industry, and in this new role, Jeanell will bring her expertise and vision to this important work as well.”

Kendra Carter also joined the Academy Staff in 2020, initially as VP of talent development and inclusion programs following nearly nine years at NBC/Universal and two years at Reprsnt Media.

The news was first reported by Variety.