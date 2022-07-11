Jeanell English has been named the Executive Vice President, Impact and Inclusion at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced on Monday.

English, who has been working for the Academy for the last two years overseeing sustainability, representation, inclusion and accessibility efforts, will report directly to Kramer, who took over as CEO on July 1.

The position is newly created and will find English leading all Academy initiatives to address underrepresentation and empower diverse artists in the film industry. English will also oversee the Academy Gold talent development programs.

“Over the last two years, Jeanell has been an invaluable part of our evolving Academy team,” Kramer said in a statement. “Her commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion has driven progress across Academy departments, as have her contributions to creating a more sustainable and accessible institution. The Academy is deeply dedicated to elevating emerging and underrepresented voices across the film industry, and in this new role, Jeanell will bring her expertise and vision to this important work as well.”