NBC is developing a series adaptation of the film “Finding Forrester” from executive producer Stephen Currey, TheWrap has confirmed.

The project, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, “examines the cost of success and the price of redemption through the unique bond between two gifted black writers: A homeless 16-year-old orphan who leverages his basketball skills to hustle his way into an ultra-competitive elite boarding school, and the other a reclusive lesbian author whose career was ruined by a public scandal,” according to the series description.

It is based on the 2000 Gus Van Sant film starring Sean Connery and Rob Brown.

TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson, veterans of “The Chi” and “The 100,” will write and executive produce the adaptation, with Tim Story and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett attached as directors and executive producers.

Curry will executive produce via his Unanimous Media banner, which has a film and TV production deal at the studio. Unanimous’ Erick Peyton will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Released in 2000 by Columbia Pictures, “Finding Forrester” centers on a black teenager (Brown) who befriends a reclusive Pulitzer Prize-winning author (Connery). The film, which also starred Anna Paquin and F. Murray Abraham, grossed $80 million at the worldwide box office and received largely positive reviews from critics.

