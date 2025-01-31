FireAid: Los Angeles Unites and the Stars Come Out to Help Those Ravaged by Wildfires | Photos

Tens of thousands of Angelenos packed into Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood Thursday night for a star-studded tribute to Los Angeles as a city and community following the devastating wildfires that destroyed so much earlier this month.

Among the acts who showed up to raise money for the city were Green Day and Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak, Rod Stewart, D-Nice, Joni Mitchell and Slash — and that’s just a sample. Read on for a look at more of the Hollywood heavyweights who showed out for their city.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, recording artist (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Alanis Morissette, recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Slash, recording artist (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Lady Gaga , recording artist (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Katy Perry, recording artist, and the Pasadena Chorale (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers, recording artist (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Samuel L. Jackson, actor and Rod Stewart, recording artist (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Billie Eilish and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, recording artists (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Rod Stewart, recording artist (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Billy Crystal, comedian (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

John Mayer, recording artist (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Stevie Nicks, recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

D-Nice, recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak, recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

P!nk and Justin Derrico, recording artists (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Joni Mitchell, recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Violet Grohl (R) performs onstage with Dave Grohl and Nirvana band members during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Anderson .Paak, recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Sheila E., recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Jimmy Kimmel, talk show host (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

P!nk, recording artist (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Katy Perry poses backstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Dave Grohl of Nirvana, reocording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Joan Jett, recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Peso Pluma, recording artist (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, recording artist (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Gracie Abrams p, recording artist (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Aurora Barboza Flores and Quinta Brunson speak onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Mike Dirnt of Green Day, recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Pat Smear of Nirvana and St. Vincent, recording artists (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams pose backstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Graham Nash and Joni Mitchell, recording artists (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID)

lash of Guns N’ Roses, recording artist (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Stephen Stills and Mike Campbell, recording artists (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Sting, recording artist (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Kim Gordon, Krist Novoselic and Nirvana band members (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Graham Nash, recording artist (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Dr. Dre poses with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day during the FIREAID (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Travis Barker, recording artist (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Stephen Stills and Mike Campbell, recording artists (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

John Fogerty, Shane Fogerty, Black Crowes, recording artists (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Slash, recording artist (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and Slash, recording artists (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Cameron Crowe, filmmaker and Mike Campbell, recording artist (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, Tony Kanal, and Tom Dumont of No Doubt (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Shaggy and Sting, recording artists (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

John Mayer and Slash, recording artists (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Anastasia Soare and Jessica Alba (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Alanis Morissette, recording artist (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Penny Lancaster, model and Rod Stewart, recording artist (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Alex Wolff, actor, “Magic Farm” (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Steve Ballmer, Connie Snyder, Shelli Azoff, and Irving Azoff, and Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Julianne Hough, dancer Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for FIREAID

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for FIREAID

Olivia Rodrigo poses backstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for FIREAID)