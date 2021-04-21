There Was a Rare 5-Way Tie for First Place in Ratings on Tuesday

Only Telemundo and The CW missed the primetime party

Only Telemundo and The CW missed the primetime party

Telemundo and The CW, which averaged a 0.3 and a 0.1, respectively, among adults 18-49, were on the outside of the party looking in. The 18-49 demo is the one most coveted by advertisers on entertainment programming.

CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC and Univision all tied for first place in primetime ratings last night, each averaging a 0.4 rating/3 share. That’s a giant logjam you don’t see very often — especially at the top of the Nielsen sheet.

CBS, which aired analysis of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction at 10 p.m., finished first in total viewers. That claim came about much more because of “NCIS” and “FBI” reruns, however, and had pretty much nothing to do with the CBS News special.

CBS topped Tuesday primetime with an average of 4.7 million total viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. Fox was second with 2.7 million total viewers. NBC was third with 2.6 million total viewers. ABC came in fourth place with 2.3 million total viewers. Univision finished fifth with 1.4 million total viewers.

For CBS, following its pair of procedural reruns, the Chauvin verdict programming at 10 p.m. managed a 0.3/2 and 2.5 million total viewers.

For Fox, “The Resident” at 8 received a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million total viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 had a 0.4/2 and 2 million total viewers.

For NBC, “Young Rock” at 8 got a 0.5/4 and 2.6 million total viewers. “Kenan” at 8:30 had a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million total viewers. Following a “This Is Us” repeat, “New Amsterdam” received a 0.4/3 and 3.5 million total viewers.

For ABC, “Pooch Perfect” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.3 million total viewers. At 9, “Black-ish” got a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million total viewers. “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 managed a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Big Sky” received a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in total viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 475,000. Following a rerun, “Supergirl” at 9 settled for a 0.1/1 and 535,000 total viewers.