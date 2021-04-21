NCIS

There Was a Rare 5-Way Tie for First Place in Ratings on Tuesday

by | April 21, 2021 @ 8:47 AM
Only Telemundo and The CW missed the primetime party

CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC and Univision all tied for first place in primetime ratings last night, each averaging a 0.4 rating/3 share. That’s a giant logjam you don’t see very often — especially at the top of the Nielsen sheet.

Telemundo and The CW, which averaged a 0.3 and a 0.1, respectively, among adults 18-49, were on the outside of the party looking in. The 18-49 demo is the one most coveted by advertisers on entertainment programming.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

